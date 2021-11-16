Benchmark Begins Coverage on Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDLS. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.77 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.76 million, a PE ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 25.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

