BENQI Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $62.64 million and $148.27 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00069369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00093265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,157.15 or 1.00135700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.14 or 0.07012996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

