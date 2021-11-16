Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total transaction of $23,078,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,930 shares of company stock valued at $533,966,251. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG traded down $14.35 on Tuesday, reaching $2,973.41. 13,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,847.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2,678.48. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.