Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $148.18. 78,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,670. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,881 shares of company stock worth $49,791,228 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

