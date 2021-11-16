Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 645,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,839,519. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,551 shares of company stock worth $29,772,919. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

