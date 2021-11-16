Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.54.

ADP stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.19. 6,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,982. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $233.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

