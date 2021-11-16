Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,837 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $259.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,256. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $193.01 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

