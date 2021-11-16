Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 200,187 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,000. Open Lending comprises about 1.1% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 60.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $12,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,720. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock valued at $46,100,354. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.