Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. 352,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,095,852. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 83,061 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,988,480.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,092,752.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,551,041 shares of company stock worth $166,188,089. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

