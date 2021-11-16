Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $501,259,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,831,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,613,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

