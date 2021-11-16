BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BEST were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of BEST by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 742,263 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BEST by 81.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 850,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BEST by 150.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BEST during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BEST during the second quarter worth $298,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $488.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.36. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

BEST Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

