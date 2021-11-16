B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

