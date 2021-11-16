BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Paul Seid Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

BGSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

