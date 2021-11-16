Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) EVP Boyd O. Clark Sells 10,422 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $419,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BGFV opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

