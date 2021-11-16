Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

In other Bill.com news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,512 shares of company stock worth $76,254,835. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,488,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 195,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock traded up $13.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.27. 1,304,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,639. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $96.50 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.95 and its 200 day moving average is $224.43.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

