Bio-Path’s (BPTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

BPTH stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $33.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

