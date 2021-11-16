Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Issues Earnings Results

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 2,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,903. Biocept has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.52.

BIOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biocept currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Biocept by 177,825.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

