Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Issues Earnings Results

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($31.93) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $207.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

Get Biodesix alerts:

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biodesix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Biodesix worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.