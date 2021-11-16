Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOIF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Biome Grow has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

