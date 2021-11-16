BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PHGE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 183,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHGE shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

