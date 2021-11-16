Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.43.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.14. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$7.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

