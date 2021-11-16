Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.43.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$7.70 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$7.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

