bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.47 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $2.09 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.72 or 0.99999324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.19 or 0.06959025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.