Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,468.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and $1,468.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00280395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00101602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00140949 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

