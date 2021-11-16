Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $35,050.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00094368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.70 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.44 or 0.07037846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

