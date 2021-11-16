BitDegree Achieves Market Capitalization of $798,328.51 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. BitDegree has a total market cap of $798,328.51 and $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDegree has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00217514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010491 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

