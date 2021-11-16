Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $227,579.76 and approximately $98.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.27 or 0.00387603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

