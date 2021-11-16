Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. 1,266,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

