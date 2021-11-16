BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $4,835,058.25 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $3,692,143.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total transaction of $1,872,115.94.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,782. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after buying an additional 222,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

