BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MUA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,915. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.