B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 600 ($7.84).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BME. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 584 ($7.63).

BME stock opened at GBX 588.20 ($7.68) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 588.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 570.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

