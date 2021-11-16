B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 584 ($7.63).

LON:BME opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 588.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 570.68. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

