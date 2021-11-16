BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of DMB opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

