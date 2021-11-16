Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$63.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.31.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$56.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.41. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$56.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.73.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.