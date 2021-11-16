Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.27.

Shares of BA opened at $233.09 on Monday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $191.35 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average of $227.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

