Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.45. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2,956,364 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

