Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.64. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

