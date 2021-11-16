Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Boston Omaha stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.64. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85.
Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.
Boston Omaha Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
