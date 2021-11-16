Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.52 and a 52 week high of C$16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.16.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.