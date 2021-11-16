Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 747 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 486,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. 24,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

