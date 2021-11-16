Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 1.89% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.40. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

