Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 830,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,551,041 shares of company stock valued at $166,188,089. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

PLTR traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 378,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,095,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

