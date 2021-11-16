Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 448 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,126. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

