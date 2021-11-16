Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,853. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $84.31 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

