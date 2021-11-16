Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Cerus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cerus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cerus by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cerus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 13,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,741 shares of company stock worth $2,040,087. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

