Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,546.28. 31,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,574. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,393.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,391.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.