Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,914 shares of company stock worth $24,583,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $497.51 and a 200-day moving average of $466.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $553.51.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.