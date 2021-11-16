Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$264.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$256.85.

BYD opened at C$212.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$242.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$233.12. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$201.92 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

