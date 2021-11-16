Brady (BRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Brady to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Brady has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brady were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

