Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Brady worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brady by 199.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brady by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,798 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

