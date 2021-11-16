Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 204,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,175. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,546,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

